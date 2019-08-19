'They don't respect our security measures': Large alligator scales fence at Florida naval air station

Yes, alligators can climb fences.

Just in case you were wondering.

Florida television station WJAX-TV in Jacksonville on Sunday posted a video of a large gator climbing over a fence at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. The video came from a viewer, identified by the station as Christina Stewart. The gator landed on the other side of the fence and promptly strolled away.

NAS Jacksonville didn't seem to mind the intruder too much.

"If you are new to Florida or have been here for years, when you see water, assume an alligator could be in it," the installation posted on Facebook with a link to WJAX's story about the gator.

"We have several on the base and they don't respect our security measures. On the serious side, always be aware with small children and pets. Golfers be aware and watch where you stick your hands. Do not approach them ever!"

The video has been viewed more than 1.3 million times.

Last year, Florida Today in Melbourne ran a story debunking popular myths about alligators. One of the myths it laid to rest was "alligators are poor climbers."

"They generally try to go under fences, but in a mad scramble, when trying to get over something, they can get over a fence or wall," retired trapper Gator Bill Robb told the newspaper, which is part of the USA TODAY Network.

Sunday's video is just the latest instance of odd news involving an alligator. Earlier in the summer, Chicago spent more than $33,000 trying to capture an alligator – dubbed "Chance the Snapper" – in a lagoon.

A gator was also recently spotted in Michigan.

Contributing: Tim Walters, Florida Today

