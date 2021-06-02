Don't reward cops for failing to do their jobs

Ryan Cooper, National correspondent
·6 min read
Money.
Money. Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

Centrist pundits and journalists are building a narrative that the left is to blame for the recent increase of murders in the United States. At The New York Times, columnist Maureen Dowd published a credulous interview with Bill Bratton, in which the former NYPD commissioner asserted: "They defunded the police. What do they get? Rising crime, cops leaving in droves, difficulty recruiting. Now, they're waking up to the fact that our cities are unsafe." At The Washington Post, reporter Scott Wilson published an article blaming Portland's spike in murders over the last year on anarchists and other leftist activists.

There has indeed been a large surge in homicides in many cities across the country over the last year. But it is categorically false to say that the police have been seriously "defunded" in any major city. In fact, budgets have gone up in most of them — including New York, where after a small cut that was largely an accounting trick last year, police spending is going up once again.

Black Lives Matter activists do not run city governments in this country. Cops should be held responsible for failing to do their jobs — if they can't control crime, it's time to scrap their departments and start anew with something that can.

Let's examine some numbers. Official FBI statistics on homicide in 2020 will not be available until September, but a report for the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice examined a sample of 34 cities for a reasonable snapshot. The authors found an average increase in homicide of about 30 percent — up 100 percent in Madison, 73 percent in Omaha, and 48 percent in Memphis; but just 14 percent in Washingon, D.C., and actually down 50 percent in Virginia Beach.

These surges of murders are also mostly concentrated in the cities' minority populations — New York's population is only about a quarter Black, but those residents make up 65 percent of murder victims there; in Philadelphia the figures are 44 percent and 86 percent respectively.

Scholars are still studying these numbers hard, and it will surely be months at least before we get a clear picture of the national trends. But it's fair to surmise that the pandemic was almost certainly a big culprit here — people were trapped at home for months during a stressful situation, many lost jobs and income, and so on. What's more, many nonprofit or community-based crime prevention operations couldn't operate due to social distancing rules.

In his Washington Post piece, Wilson heavily implies that soi-disant social justice activists are trampling over the wishes of the Black community who want more cops and more war-on-crime policies. Now, of course a spree of homicides is a tragic, terrible situation, and a major focus of concern among those communities. Yet overall, just 19 percent of Black Americans have confidence in police. In a recent primary election in Philadelphia, for instance, reformist District Attorney Larry Krasner trounced challenger Carlos Vega, in part thanks to racking up 80-90 percent margins in heavily-Black parts of the city. Plainly, Black Philadelphians did not buy the argument from Vega (and the Philly police union backing him up) that Krasner's supposed soft-on-crime policy was to blame for the homicide problem.

It seems that while nobody wants to see lots of murders in their community, few non-white Americans trust the police to do much about it. And that is an entirely reasonable conclusion: In Philly, the police manage to make an arrest in only about 40 percent of homicides — meaning any killer has a better-than-even chance of getting away with it. Call the police there, and you're liable to get harassed, beaten, or shot instead of helped. It's a similar story in most other big cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Houston. Portland police do somewhat better, but their 62 percent clearance rate for 2020 as of November is still a sharp fall from 85 percent in 2017.

Now, there is some tentative evidence that more police can cut down on homicides. In a recent working paper, a group of social scientists, using evidence from 1981 to 2018 plugged into a complicated mathematical model, estimated that hiring an additional police officer will cut homicides by 0.06 to 0.1 per year. But on the other hand, they found doing so also creates a lot of harassing, destructive "quality of life" arrests that are concentrated on the Black population. Furthermore, most of this data comes from before 2014-15, when police performance utterly collapsed in many cities — and as the authors note, there are many other non-police strategies that have worked well and cost much less.

Another paper studied the withdrawal of police after the Ferguson protests in 2015, and found "no evidence of an effect of arrest rates on city homicide rates for any offense category for any year in this period, including 2015, the year of the spike in homicide levels." In general, there is no discernible relationship between national police budgets and crime — budgets went up while crime soared in the 1960s, and kept going up when crime fell in the 1990s and 2000s.

Insofar as changes in attitudes towards the cops are to blame for increased crime, it seems more likely it's because the police are facing a legitimacy crisis that is entirely their own fault. Their brutal behavior and atrocious job performance have badly dented their reputation, and fewer people are willing to call the police when they see a crime, or participate in a police investigation. "Protect and serve" is a sick joke when cops are constantly in the news for things like shooting children or beating unarmed protesters senseless, and then the rest of the force stands behind the culprits in lockstep.

That also does much to explain why many police departments are having so much trouble recruiting. Decent people who don't want to abuse the citizenry have become disillusioned, having learned what policing actually entails in this country. Meanwhile the insecure, frustrated bullies who just wanted a badge so they could push people around now could (just possibly) face consequences for doing so.

It follows that insofar as cities want to reestablish deterrence with decent police, priority number one should be rebuilding the shattered reputations and competence of departments — not stuffing money into the existing broken system. In many cities, that likely entails scrapping the entire department and rebuilding from the ground up, to root out an entrenched culture of lawless impunity and contempt for the local citizenry.

Much more important would be diverting money to non-police interventions — again, something that has not happened in the last year at any meaningful scale. For instance, one of the most significant crime control initiatives in Los Angeles history was the historic truce brokered between the Crips and the Bloods in 1992. Police had nothing whatsoever to do with this. It held for a decade, and drastically cut the rate of gang crime. Other "violence interrupter" programs have shown very promising results.

But that requires seeing the impoverished perpetrators and victims of homicides in this country as human beings who have been largely cut out of the social contract, rather than deviant, bestial, irredeemable criminals who should be warehoused in prisons — which is how current NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea talks about them. Rewarding cops for failing to do their jobs is not a solution to crime.

Recommended Stories

  • Upcoming UFO Report Provides Fodder For Nation’s Science Classrooms

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. David Black once saw a UFO. At least that’s how he gets his students’ attention before revealing that it was only a sundog — a bright light caused when the sun’s rays refract through ice crystals […]

  • Congress can't do much about fixing local police – but it can tie strings to federal grants

    Legislation pending in Congress would contribute to reforming how police conduct themselves -- but there's a limit to what federal legislation can do. Seth Herald / AFP/Getty ImagesSince the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement and massive protests in 2020 in response to the murder of George Floyd, there has been widespread interest in the problems of racism in American policing. Whether calls for reform or for wholesale defunding of police departments, there appears to be substantial appetite for change. Just past the first anniversary of George Floyd’s killing, people are looking to the federal government to address this issue of national importance. But as a law professor who studies policing and constitutional law, I have seen how essential local and state reform efforts are, because the federal government has limited power to regulate policing. With few notable exceptions, the Constitution does not allow the federal government to control state or local government agencies. In accordance with federalism, a core principle that underlies the organization of American government, the federal government has only the powers expressly provided to it in the Constitution. For example, Congress has authority to oversee the federal government, levy taxes and spend money, and declare war. Other powers not listed in the Constitution are “reserved to the States,” giving them broader responsibility for governance. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021, which has been passed by the House of Representatives and is under discussion in the Senate, offers the possibility of significant policing reforms. But for those looking to the federal government to solve what’s wrong with policing in America, the legislation can’t ensure that every police department will make meaningful changes. That’s because the bill reflects the hard reality that the federal government has almost no control over state and local police departments. Racial profiling and police brutality are not new issues – this protest march began on Staten Island, New York, on April 13, 2015, after the death of Eric Garner while in New York Police Department custody. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images Dollars and change Although race discrimination is widely regarded as a major problem in American policing, the federal government’s ability to address it is limited. The Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment promises equal treatment of all racial groups by government agencies and officials – local, state and federal. Congress has the power to pass legislation in response to violations of the Equal Protection Clause, such as the Voting Rights Act of 1965. But the Supreme Court has held that the equal protection guarantee bans only intentional race discrimination by governmental bodies and officials. Policies and practices that have a disproportionate effect on a racial group do not necessarily violate the Constitution. So the Supreme Court would likely conclude that the Constitution does not allow the federal government to bar state and local police policies and practices simply because they have a disproportionate racial impact. That means that the federal government’s primary tool for influencing American policing is its spending power. Congress has wide latitude to use money to provide incentives for policy changes at the state and local levels by attaching conditions to federal grants. For example, Congress spurred some states to raise the drinking age to 21 by making the greater age a condition of federal highway funding. Congress can make the adoption of certain policies and practices a condition for getting federal grants – as long as it does not coerce acceptance of the conditions. States and localities must remain free to decline federal funds. So, if a state or locality declines a federal grant, it doesn’t have to comply with the grant program’s conditions. Seeking influence Within the limits that the Constitution sets, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 aims to assert some federal influence on local and state policing practices. The bill’s most significant direct regulation of state and local police departments would be a ban on racial profiling by all law enforcement agencies. Although federal courts have repeatedly concluded that the 14th Amendment bars racial profiling, the bill would make the prohibition explicit and expand its definition. The bill would also indirectly regulate state and local police departments by eliminating “qualified immunity” in civil lawsuits where a plaintiff alleges that a law enforcement officer violated their constitutional rights. Under the qualified immunity doctrine, courts dismiss claims when there is no prior case with a highly similar set of facts where a government official’s conduct was ruled unconstitutional. Government officials, including police officers, therefore sometimes escape liability even if they have engaged in egregious misconduct. If qualified immunity is unavailable, police officers and departments will arguably be less likely to violate someone’s rights because they will expect to be liable for their misconduct. Further, the bill would expand the U.S. Department of Justice’s authority to investigate unconstitutional conduct by police departments, and would make it easier to prosecute police officers for federal civil rights violations. Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) speak briefly to reporters following a meeting about police reform legislation on Capitol Hill May 18, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images Conditions on grants Most significantly, if enacted, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act would attach stringent new conditions to two programs that together funnel hundreds of millions of dollars to local and state police departments every year, the COPS program and the Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program. To take just a few examples, both Byrne and COPS grantees would be required to ban the use of chokeholds. Byrne grants would be available only to states and localities whose use-of-force policies bar the use of deadly force unless it is necessary. COPS grants would be available only to states and localities that ban the use of no-knock warrants in drug cases. Recipients of COPS grants would be required to certify that they will use at least 10% of their grants to support efforts to end racial and religious profiling. These provisions divide activists who decry the current state of policing. Some laud them as bold reforms, while others argue that less money should be directed to police departments, not more. If the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is enacted, some of America’s 15,000 state and local police departments would readily accept its conditions and the federal dollars they unlock. Others would likely sue, arguing that the federal government is attempting to coerce them into adopting policy reforms they do not need or want. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act “fundamentally transforms the culture of policing.” But states and localities have to want to change and accept federal grants, with strings attached, for that vision to become reality. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can get our highlights each weekend.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Alexis Karteron, Rutgers University - Newark . Read more:How qualified immunity protects police officers accused of wrongdoingPolice unions are one of the biggest obstacles to transforming policing Alexis Karteron does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • How Algorithms Are Cementing School Segregation In America’s Largest District

    This story was originally published March 10 by THE CITY, produced in collaboration with The Markup, a nonprofit newsroom investigating technology’s effects on society. Each school day, the students of the John Jay Educational Campus line up outside their squat, brick-lined Brooklyn building and make their way through a metal detector on the way to class […]

  • Missouri Highway Patrol defends investigation of fatal Kansas City police shooting

    “We have done our due diligence and done it in a very integral way,” said Sgt. Bill Lowe, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

  • 80% of cruise enthusiasts would prefer to sail with vaccine requirement

    Eighty percent of likely cruisers want to resume sailing on ships that require vaccinations, according to a survey conducted over the Memorial Day weekend by the consumer-focused travel website CruiseCritic.com. Results of the poll, which generated 5,025 responses, indicate that a majority of cruise industry consumers do not agree with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to extend his “vaccine ...

  • Biden Compares Modern White Supremacist Threat to Tulsa Race Massacre: ‘Hate Is Never Defeated’

    President Biden likened the threat of modern white supremacists to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, during a speech commemorating the massacre on Tuesday.

  • Even after U.S. shift, opponents resist COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

    A deal on an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization (WTO) was no closer to acceptance on Monday despite Washington's backing, due to expected scepticism about a new draft, sources close to the talks told Reuters. Negotiations reopened at the WTO on Monday, focused on a highly anticipated revised draft submitted by India, South Africa and dozens of other developing countries last week. A surprise U.S. shift earlier this month to support a patent waiver heaped pressure on remaining opponents like the European Union and Switzerland that are home to numerous drugmakers.

  • Stephen King Solved MARE OF EASTTOWN’s Murder Mystery

    Murder mystery expert Stephen King predicted the ending to HBO's crime drama series Mare of Easttown ahead of Sunday's finale. The post Stephen King Solved MARE OF EASTTOWN’s Murder Mystery appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Tennessee hat shop apologizes for posting Star of David 'Not Vaccinated' patch; Jewish groups decry social media post

    A Nashville hat seller removed an Instagram post after fueling social media controversy, selling a patch that looks like the Jewish Star of David.

  • Number of Ivy League schools she gets into is wild

    Stephany Gutierrez, a senior at Santa Ana High School, was accepted into four Ivy League University after working through many obstacles.

  • Drunken driver plows into veterans’ gravestones on Memorial Day, Colorado cops say

    “Saw an officer cuff a woman and walk her away.”

  • Miami police offer $130,000 for shooters who left 2 dead, 21 injured

    The identities of the people who were shot were not immediately released. Authorities said they were ages 17 to 32.

  • Consider global shortages before giving COVID-19 shots to teens, EU body says

    European Union countries should take account of global shortages of COVID-19 vaccines before rolling out shots for adolescents, the European Centre for Disease prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Tuesday. Last week, the EU drugs regulator authorised Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12. The ECDC - echoing World Health Organization (WHO) calls to delay inoculations of young adults in rich nations - said in a report that vaccinating adolescents should be a priority only when they are at high risk of developing serious coronavirus symptoms.

  • Dominion says MyPillow should be held liable for 'MyPillow Guy' Mike Lindell's election conspiracy theories

    The election-technology firm argued that Mike Lindell is known as "the MyPillow guy" and that MyPillow should be held responsible for his falsehoods.

  • Florida shooting victim ID’d after more than 20 injured at banquet hall

    Clayton Dillard III’s dad said his body remained covered by a tarp at the crime scene in 90-degree heat for hours. One of the victims fatally wounded at a mass shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade has been identified as Clayton Dillard III. Twenty-two people were injured, two fatally, in Sunday’s morning’s shooting, which, according to reports, began after three people stepped out of a white Nissan Pathfinder in front of El Mula Banquet Hall after midnight and fired assault rifles and handguns into a crowd.

  • U.S. says ransomware attack on meatpacker JBS likely from Russia; cattle slaughter resuming

    Brazil's JBS SA told the U.S. government that a ransomware attack on the company that disrupted meat production in North America and Australia originated from a criminal organization likely based in Russia, the White House said on Tuesday. JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Tuesday night it had made "significant progress in resolving the cyberattack." The cyberattack followed one last month by a group with ties to Russia on Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, which crippled fuel delivery for several days in the U.S. Southeast.

  • Zakiya Dalila Harris Talks Her Debut Novel 'The Other Black Girl' and the Cost of Being Authentic at Work

    The book is already being adapted into a Hulu show.

  • Trump team so angered by $1.5m ‘Hannity campaign ad’ it only ever ran in his show, new book claims

    Host has denied being involved in TV spot the president’s team considered ‘useless’

  • Ted Cruz blasted for opportunism for visiting homes in Israel after fleeing his own state during storm

    ‘Did I miss the tour of frozen Texas homes?’

  • Guerrero powers Jays' return to Buffalo; beat Marlins 5-1

    It may not have been Toronto, but Buffalo felt much closer to home. Guerrero keyed a career-best four-hit outing with his majors-leading 17th home run and the Blue Jays beat the Miami Marlins 5-1. “The support of the fans here in Buffalo was great,” Guerrero said.