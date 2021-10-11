What Should You Use If You Don't Have a Roasting Rack? Plus, Other Thanksgiving Turkey Tool Substitutions

Motley Fool

In 2022, Social Security retirees will likely receive a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) equal to 6% to 6.1% of their benefits, according to the Senior Citizens League. This is the biggest benefit increase in decades and will leave the average retiree with about $93.20 more in their monthly checks. Compared with the 1.3% COLA retirees received in 2021, a 6% raise sounds like a fortune and could, in theory, have retirees jumping for joy.