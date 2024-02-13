'You don't run this city': Gov. Reeves reveals operation aimed to reduce crime in Jackson

Gov. Tate Reeves announced a public safety operation aimed at removing drug traffickers and violent criminals from the streets in Jackson.

Operation Unified, announced at a Tuesday press conference, is the result of coordinated efforts between state, local and federal law enforcement agencies.

Agencies participating in the operation included the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Narcotics, Capitol Police and Office of Homeland Security, the Jackson Police Department, the Hinds County District Attorney and Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the FBI, DEA, and ATF, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Reeves said the initiative started in mid-January and will continue until further notice. He said it is in the hope of making Jackson a safer place for all residents.

Flanked by federal, state and local law enforcement, Gov. Tate Reeves announces Operation Unified, a public safety initiative directed to get violent drug traffickers and criminals off the city streets of Jackson, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. "Your time here is over. You don’t run this city, and you are not immune to the law. We will not surrender our streets to you," Gov. Reeves said to the criminal element in the city.

Jackson had 12 homicides in January, putting the capital city in near record pace to when it led the nation in per capita murders in 2021.

“Jacksonians deserve to live in peace, and they should not have to fear for their safety while running errands or commuting to work,” Reeves said to more than 40 attendees including media and law officials. “Together with our local and federal partners, we will put a stop to it. As one unified front that is committed to stopping violent crime, this operation will help us to do exactly that. I’d like to thank our law enforcement partners for helping us tackle the crime plaguing this fantastic city.”

According to Reeves, this operation is a response to the surge in violent crime in the city, including multiple shootings and homicides. To counter the numbers, Reeves said there will be an increase of patrol in high crime areas.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, second from left, listens as Gov. Tate Reeves speaks Tuesday about Operation Unified, a public safety initiative directed to get violent drug traffickers and criminals off the city streets of Jackson.

Reeves delivered a message to criminals saying their actions will not be tolerated in the city of Jackson.

“Your time here is over,” Reeves said. “You don’t run this city, and you are not immune to the law. We will not surrender our streets to you, and we will never — and I mean never — rest until you are behind bars. Your partners in crime are getting caught, one by one. And I promise you this: all those who prey upon the residents of Jackson and our great state will be caught and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Law and order will win the day here, and you will be brought to justice.”

Other law officials who joined Reeves at the press conference were Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens and Jackson Police Department Chief Joseph Wade.

Each official came forth stating the safety and well-being of Jackson's citizens is a priority, and that this operation will address the growing issue of crime in the city.

Mayor of Jackson Chokwe Antar Lumumba extended his thanks to all agencies collaborating to "make Jackson safer." Lumumba also spotlighted the Jackson Police Department's efforts to reduce crime by focusing on JPD's solvability rate, the rate at which cases are solved.

It was previously reported by JPD officials at a January real time crime summit that the solvability rate of homicides had increased from 47.4% in 2022 to 64.2% in 2023.

According to Deputy Chief Sequerna Banks, the current solvability rate was at 57.14% as of the morning of Feb. 13.

"Not only are (JPD) growing in ranks and numbers each day, but they also have well-above the national average crime solvability rate," Lumumba said. "That means when a crime takes place in Jackson, that the Jackson Police Department not only arrives and responds, but they solve it better than most cities in this nation."

"And so that is a warning to anyone who decides to take advantage of criminal activity in our city, that the chances and statistics are against you in succeeding. We will respond, we will bring you to justice and we will make our city safer."

Officials did not want to provide details on the specifics of the new program. They also did not provide statistics as to how many alleged criminals had been captured under the new program.

