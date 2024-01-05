Don't be a Scrooge, Arizona landlords: Lower your rent

Average rent in metro Phoenix moderated a bit this summer, but many residents are still struggling.

Like every year, people put away their copy of “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, along with their Christmas decorations. But is it meant to be remembered and lived for the whole year.

In the last three years, rent has gone up by hundreds of dollars, making it hard for many Arizona families.

To people coming from New York or California, our rents look like a good deal, but for many Arizona families, they are unaffordable.

An article in The Arizona Republic said evictions have reached an all-time high.

Raising rent here is purely out of greed. If one landlord raises the rent, they all do.

Rents dipped slightly: Where to find deals

This has caused untold suffering for so many people, causing them to have to leave where they live, trying to find something more affordable (very difficult), often causing children to have to change schools and increasing homelessness.

Just business? That is what Marley’s ghost reminded us. Mankind is our business.

I am waiting for some landlord to have the courage, and caring, to lower their rent to a level more in line with Arizona families’ incomes. They will never have empty apartments or an empty heart.

Jo Ann Crooks, Tempe

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Rent is still too high for many Arizona families