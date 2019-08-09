Don't Sell Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Before You Read This

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Arcosa, Inc.'s (NYSE:ACA) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, Arcosa's P/E ratio is 18.38. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 5.4%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Arcosa:

P/E of 18.38 = $34.03 ÷ $1.85 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Arcosa Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Arcosa has a higher P/E than the average (14.9) P/E for companies in the construction industry.

NYSE:ACA Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 9th 2019

Arcosa's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Arcosa had pretty flat EPS growth in the last year.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Arcosa's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals just 1.8% of Arcosa's market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Bottom Line On Arcosa's P/E Ratio

Arcosa's P/E is 18.4 which is about average (17.6) in the US market. When you consider the modest EPS growth last year (along with some debt), it seems the market thinks the growth is sustainable.

