Don't Sell Aspinwall and Company Limited (NSE:ASPINWALL) Before You Read This

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how Aspinwall and Company Limited's (NSE:ASPINWALL) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Aspinwall has a P/E ratio of 18.52. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹18.52 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Aspinwall:

P/E of 18.52 = ₹131.4 ÷ ₹7.09 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Aspinwall's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Aspinwall has a higher P/E than the average (14.3) P/E for companies in the food industry.

NSEI:ASPINWALL Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 22nd 2019

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Aspinwall shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Aspinwall shrunk earnings per share by 52% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 3.1%. And EPS is down 12% a year, over the last 3 years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Aspinwall's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Aspinwall has net debt worth 55% of its market capitalization. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On Aspinwall's P/E Ratio

Aspinwall's P/E is 18.5 which is above average (13.3) in its market. With significant debt and no EPS growth last year, shareholders are betting on an improvement in earnings from the company.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.