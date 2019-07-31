Don't Sell Astron Paper & Board Mill Limited (NSE:ASTRON) Before You Read This

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use Astron Paper & Board Mill Limited's (NSE:ASTRON) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Astron Paper & Board Mill has a P/E ratio of 14.02. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹14.02 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Astron Paper & Board Mill:

P/E of 14.02 = ₹85.65 ÷ ₹6.11 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Astron Paper & Board Mill Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (8.2) for companies in the forestry industry is lower than Astron Paper & Board Mill's P/E.

Astron Paper & Board Mill's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Astron Paper & Board Mill's earnings per share grew by -5.5% in the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 48%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Astron Paper & Board Mill's P/E?

Astron Paper & Board Mill's net debt is 16% of its market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Bottom Line On Astron Paper & Board Mill's P/E Ratio

Astron Paper & Board Mill's P/E is 14 which is about average (13.8) in the IN market. Given it has some debt, and grew earnings a bit last year, the P/E indicates the market is expecting steady ongoing progress.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.