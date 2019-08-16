Don't Sell Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) Before You Read This

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Begbies Traynor Group plc's (LON:BEG), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Begbies Traynor Group has a P/E ratio of 37.22. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying £37.22 for every £1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Begbies Traynor Group:

P/E of 37.22 = £0.81 ÷ £0.022 (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Begbies Traynor Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (20.2) for companies in the professional services industry is lower than Begbies Traynor Group's P/E.

That means that the market expects Begbies Traynor Group will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Begbies Traynor Group's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 66% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 72% annually, over the last three years. So you might say it really deserves to have an above-average P/E ratio. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 10% a year, over 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Begbies Traynor Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals just 5.9% of Begbies Traynor Group's market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Bottom Line On Begbies Traynor Group's P/E Ratio

Begbies Traynor Group has a P/E of 37.2. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 15.7. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is superb. So to be frank we are not surprised it has a high P/E ratio.