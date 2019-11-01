Don't Sell Brouwerij Handelsmaatschappij NV (EBR:COBH) Before You Read This

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Brouwerij Handelsmaatschappij NV's (EBR:COBH) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Brouwerij Handelsmaatschappij has a P/E ratio of 63.46. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €63.46 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Brouwerij Handelsmaatschappij:

P/E of 63.46 = €3700.00 ÷ €58.31 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Brouwerij Handelsmaatschappij's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Brouwerij Handelsmaatschappij has a much higher P/E than the average company (20.4) in the beverage industry.

ENXTBR:COBH Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 1st 2019 More

That means that the market expects Brouwerij Handelsmaatschappij will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Brouwerij Handelsmaatschappij shrunk earnings per share by 32% over the last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 5.4% per year over the last five years. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Brouwerij Handelsmaatschappij's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Brouwerij Handelsmaatschappij has net debt worth just 0.9% of its market capitalization. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Bottom Line On Brouwerij Handelsmaatschappij's P/E Ratio

Brouwerij Handelsmaatschappij's P/E is 63.5 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market.