Don't Sell Bulten AB (publ) (STO:BULTEN) Before You Read This

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Bulten AB (publ)'s (STO:BULTEN) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Bulten has a P/E ratio of 20.12, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying SEK20.12 for every SEK1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Bulten:

P/E of 20.12 = SEK72.10 ÷ SEK3.58 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Bulten Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, Bulten has a higher P/E than the average company (11.6) in the auto components industry.

OM:BULTEN Price Estimation Relative to Market, January 30th 2020

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Bulten shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Bulten's earnings per share fell by 55% in the last twelve months. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 3.8% per year over the last five years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Bulten's P/E?

Bulten's net debt is 22% of its market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On Bulten's P/E Ratio

Bulten has a P/E of 20.1. That's around the same as the average in the SE market, which is 19.7. With modest debt, and a lack of recent growth, it would seem the market is expecting improvement in earnings.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.