Don't Sell Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited (NSE:CLNINDIA) Before You Read This

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited's (NSE:CLNINDIA) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Clariant Chemicals (India) has a price to earnings ratio of 22.67, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 4.4%.

View our latest analysis for Clariant Chemicals (India)

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Clariant Chemicals (India):

P/E of 22.67 = ₹293.20 ÷ ₹12.93 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Clariant Chemicals (India) Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (11.4) for companies in the chemicals industry is lower than Clariant Chemicals (India)'s P/E.

NSEI:CLNINDIA Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 8th 2019 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Clariant Chemicals (India) shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Clariant Chemicals (India) shrunk earnings per share by 6.4% last year. But over the longer term (3 years), earnings per share have increased by 72%. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 9.4% per year over the last five years. So we might expect a relatively low P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Clariant Chemicals (India)'s Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Since Clariant Chemicals (India) holds net cash of ₹481m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Clariant Chemicals (India)'s P/E Ratio

Clariant Chemicals (India) trades on a P/E ratio of 22.7, which is above its market average of 13.3. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will!