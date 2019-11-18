Don't Sell Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Before You Read This

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Cohort plc's (LON:CHRT) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is Cohort's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 41.15. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 2.4%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Cohort:

P/E of 41.15 = £5.50 ÷ £0.13 (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each £1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Cohort's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Cohort has a higher P/E than the average (24.5) P/E for companies in the aerospace & defense industry.

Cohort's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Cohort shrunk earnings per share by 29% over the last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 1.9% annually. This might lead to muted expectations.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Cohort's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals just 2.9% of Cohort's market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Verdict On Cohort's P/E Ratio

Cohort's P/E is 41.1 which is above average (17.1) in its market. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term.