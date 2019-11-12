Don't Sell Container Corporation of India Limited (NSE:CONCOR) Before You Read This

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Container Corporation of India Limited's (NSE:CONCOR), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Container Corporation of India has a P/E ratio of 64.54, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 1.5%.

How Do You Calculate Container Corporation of India's P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Container Corporation of India:

P/E of 64.54 = ₹582.35 ÷ ₹9.02 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Container Corporation of India's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Container Corporation of India has a significantly higher P/E than the average (10.1) P/E for companies in the transportation industry.

NSEI:CONCOR Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 12th 2019 More

Container Corporation of India's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Container Corporation of India's earnings per share fell by 52% in the last twelve months. And EPS is down 12% a year, over the last 5 years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Container Corporation of India's P/E?

Since Container Corporation of India holds net cash of ₹13b, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Container Corporation of India's P/E Ratio

Container Corporation of India's P/E is 64.5 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If fails to eventuate, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.