Don't Sell Emami Limited (NSE:EMAMILTD) Before You Read This

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Emami Limited's (NSE:EMAMILTD) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Emami has a P/E ratio of 44.67. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 2.2%.

How Do I Calculate Emami's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Emami:

P/E of 44.67 = ₹323.80 ÷ ₹7.25 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Emami Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Emami has a higher P/E than the average (34.2) P/E for companies in the personal products industry.

NSEI:EMAMILTD Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 12th 2019 More

Emami's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Emami's earnings per share grew by -3.9% in the last twelve months. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 5.0%, annually, over 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Emami's Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with Emami's ₹1.2b net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Emami's P/E Ratio

Emami trades on a P/E ratio of 44.7, which is multiples above its market average of 13.3. EPS was up modestly better over the last twelve months. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth while the P/E suggests shareholders think it will.

