Don't Sell Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Before You Read This

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use Equity Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EQBK) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Equity Bancshares has a P/E ratio of 15.84. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 6.3%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Equity Bancshares:

P/E of 15.84 = $25.5 ÷ $1.61 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Equity Bancshares's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, Equity Bancshares has a higher P/E than the average company (12.3) in the banks industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Equity Bancshares shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Equity Bancshares's earnings per share fell by 10% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 12%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Equity Bancshares's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Equity Bancshares's net debt is 83% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On Equity Bancshares's P/E Ratio

Equity Bancshares trades on a P/E ratio of 15.8, which is below the US market average of 17.3. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.