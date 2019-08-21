Don't Sell First Pacific Company Limited (HKG:142) Before You Read This

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how First Pacific Company Limited's (HKG:142) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. First Pacific has a price to earnings ratio of 13.2, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 7.6%.

How Do You Calculate First Pacific's P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for First Pacific:

P/E of 13.2 = $0.40 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ $0.030 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

Does First Pacific Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below, First Pacific has a higher P/E than the average company (9.4) in the diversified financial industry.

SEHK:142 Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 21st 2019

First Pacific's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

First Pacific saw earnings per share improve by -8.4% last year. And it has improved its earnings per share by 23% per year over the last three years. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 9.7%, annually, over 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does First Pacific's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals a substantial 389% of First Pacific's market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Bottom Line On First Pacific's P/E Ratio

First Pacific's P/E is 13.2 which is above average (10) in its market. With relatively high debt, and reasonably modest earnings per share growth over twelve months, it's safe to say the market believes the company will improve its growth in the future.