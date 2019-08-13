Don't Sell Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Before You Read This

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use Garmin Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:GRMN) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Garmin has a P/E ratio of 19.95, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay $19.95 for every $1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate Garmin's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Garmin:

P/E of 19.95 = $77.8 ÷ $3.9 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Garmin's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Garmin has a higher P/E than the average (11.6) P/E for companies in the consumer durables industry.

NasdaqGS:GRMN Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 13th 2019

That means that the market expects Garmin will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Garmin increased earnings per share by an impressive 20% over the last twelve months. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 3.1% per year over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Garmin's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Garmin has net cash of US$1.1b. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Garmin's P/E Ratio

Garmin's P/E is 19.9 which is above average (17.3) in its market. Its net cash position supports a higher P/E ratio, as does its solid recent earnings growth. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term.