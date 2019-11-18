Don't Sell Greentown Service Group Co. Ltd. (HKG:2869) Before You Read This

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Greentown Service Group Co. Ltd.'s (HKG:2869) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Greentown Service Group has a price to earnings ratio of 44.26, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$44.26 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate Greentown Service Group's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Greentown Service Group:

P/E of 44.26 = HK$7.78 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ HK$0.18 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Greentown Service Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Greentown Service Group has a much higher P/E than the average company (12.2) in the commercial services industry.

That means that the market expects Greentown Service Group will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Greentown Service Group increased earnings per share by an impressive 11% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 33%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Greentown Service Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

The extra options and safety that comes with Greentown Service Group's CN¥2.1b net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Greentown Service Group's P/E Ratio

Greentown Service Group's P/E is 44.3 which is way above average (10.1) in its market. With cash in the bank the company has plenty of growth options -- and it is already on the right track. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio.