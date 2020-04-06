Don't Sell International Housewares Retail Company Limited (HKG:1373) Before You Read This

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at International Housewares Retail Company Limited's (HKG:1373) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. What is International Housewares Retail's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 10.39. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 9.6%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for International Housewares Retail:

P/E of 10.39 = HK$1.720 ÷ HK$0.166 (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price'.

How Does International Housewares Retail's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (8.8) for companies in the specialty retail industry is lower than International Housewares Retail's P/E.

SEHK:1373 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 6th 2020 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that International Housewares Retail shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

International Housewares Retail's earnings per share grew by 3.9% in the last twelve months. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 1.7% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does International Housewares Retail's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

International Housewares Retail has net cash of HK$403m. This is fairly high at 33% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.