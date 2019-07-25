Don't Sell Koninklijke Brill NV (AMS:BRILL) Before You Read This

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Koninklijke Brill NV's (AMS:BRILL) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Koninklijke Brill's P/E ratio is 16.6. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €16.6 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Koninklijke Brill:

P/E of 16.6 = €20.4 ÷ €1.23 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Koninklijke Brill Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below Koninklijke Brill has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the media industry, which is 16.6.

Its P/E ratio suggests that Koninklijke Brill shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. So if Koninklijke Brill actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Koninklijke Brill had pretty flat EPS growth in the last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 1.3% per year over the last five years. So we might expect a relatively low P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Koninklijke Brill's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Koninklijke Brill's net debt is 9.3% of its market cap. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Koninklijke Brill's P/E Ratio

Koninklijke Brill has a P/E of 16.6. That's below the average in the NL market, which is 18.7. EPS grew over the last twelve months, and debt levels are quite reasonable. The P/E ratio implies the market is cautious about longer term prospects.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.