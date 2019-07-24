Don't Sell M. K. Proteins Limited (NSE:MKPL) Before You Read This

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how M. K. Proteins Limited's (NSE:MKPL) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, M. K. Proteins has a P/E ratio of 18.17. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 5.5%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for M. K. Proteins:

P/E of 18.17 = ₹71.6 ÷ ₹3.94 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does M. K. Proteins's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (15.3) for companies in the food industry is lower than M. K. Proteins's P/E.

NSEI:MKPL Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 24th 2019 More

That means that the market expects M. K. Proteins will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Most would be impressed by M. K. Proteins earnings growth of 15% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 17%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does M. K. Proteins's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

M. K. Proteins's net debt is 87% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On M. K. Proteins's P/E Ratio

M. K. Proteins has a P/E of 18.2. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 14.3. It's good to see the recent earnings growth, although we note the company uses debt already. The relatively high P/E ratio suggests shareholders think growth will continue.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.' Although we don't have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.