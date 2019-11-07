Don't Sell Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) Before You Read This

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how Majesco's (NASDAQ:MJCO) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Majesco has a P/E ratio of 65.11, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 1.5%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Majesco:

P/E of 65.11 = $8.70 ÷ $0.13 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

How Does Majesco's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Majesco has a higher P/E than the average (47.8) P/E for companies in the software industry.

That means that the market expects Majesco will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Majesco's 295% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Majesco's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Since Majesco holds net cash of US$35m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Majesco's P/E Ratio

Majesco's P/E is 65.1 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. So based on this analysis we'd expect Majesco to have a high P/E ratio.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.