Don't Sell Midsona AB (publ) (STO:MSON B) Before You Read This

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Midsona AB (publ)'s (STO:MSON B) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Midsona's P/E ratio is 27.6. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 3.6%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Midsona:

P/E of 27.6 = SEK55.2 ÷ SEK2 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each SEK1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Midsona Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Midsona has a higher P/E than the average (18.2) P/E for companies in the personal products industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Midsona shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Midsona shrunk earnings per share by 16% over the last year. And EPS is down 1.5% a year, over the last 5 years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Midsona's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt is 44% of Midsona's market cap. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Bottom Line On Midsona's P/E Ratio

Midsona's P/E is 27.6 which is above average (16.3) in its market. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market.

