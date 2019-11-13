Don't Sell Oberbank AG (VIE:OBS) Before You Read This

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Oberbank AG's (VIE:OBS), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Based on the last twelve months, Oberbank's P/E ratio is 14.80. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 6.8%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Oberbank:

P/E of 14.80 = €96.20 ÷ €6.50 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Oberbank's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below, Oberbank has a higher P/E than the average company (8.3) in the banks industry.

WBAG:OBS Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 13th 2019 More

Oberbank's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Oberbank saw earnings per share improve by -8.0% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 7.6%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Oberbank's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Oberbank's net debt is considerable, at 187% of its market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Oberbank's P/E Ratio

Oberbank has a P/E of 14.8. That's around the same as the average in the AT market, which is 14.5. It has significant debt, though the market seems to take confidence from recent earnings growth.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.

