Don't Sell OC Oerlikon Corporation AG (VTX:OERL) Before You Read This

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use OC Oerlikon Corporation AG's (VTX:OERL) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, OC Oerlikon's P/E ratio is 22.81. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying CHF22.81 for every CHF1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for OC Oerlikon:

P/E of 22.81 = CHF11.23 ÷ CHF0.49 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does OC Oerlikon Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, OC Oerlikon has a higher P/E than the average company (19.3) in the machinery industry.

SWX:OERL Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 29th 2019 More

OC Oerlikon's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

In the last year, OC Oerlikon grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 82% gain was both fast and well deserved. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 8.2% a year, over 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does OC Oerlikon's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

OC Oerlikon has net cash of CHF398m. This is fairly high at 10% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On OC Oerlikon's P/E Ratio

OC Oerlikon trades on a P/E ratio of 22.8, which is above its market average of 18.3. The excess cash it carries is the gravy on top its fast EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings).

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.