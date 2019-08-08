Don't Sell Plan Optik AG (FRA:P4O) Before You Read This

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Plan Optik AG's (FRA:P4O) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Plan Optik has a P/E ratio of 30.5, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €30.5 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

See our latest analysis for Plan Optik

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Plan Optik:

P/E of 30.5 = €1.83 ÷ €0.060 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Plan Optik Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Plan Optik has a higher P/E than the average (23.2) P/E for companies in the semiconductor industry.

DB:P4O Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 8th 2019 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Plan Optik shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

In the last year, Plan Optik grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 50% gain was both fast and well deserved. Even better, EPS is up 82% per year over three years. So you might say it really deserves to have an above-average P/E ratio. Regrettably, the longer term performance is poor, with EPS down 9.7% per year over 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Plan Optik's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Since Plan Optik holds net cash of €355k, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Plan Optik's P/E Ratio

Plan Optik's P/E is 30.5 which is above average (19.2) in its market. The excess cash it carries is the gravy on top its fast EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings).