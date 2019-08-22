Don't Sell Prataap Snacks Limited (NSE:DIAMONDYD) Before You Read This

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Prataap Snacks Limited's (NSE:DIAMONDYD) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. What is Prataap Snacks's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 40.99. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹40.99 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate Prataap Snacks's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Prataap Snacks:

P/E of 40.99 = ₹767.35 ÷ ₹18.72 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Prataap Snacks's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (14) for companies in the food industry is lower than Prataap Snacks's P/E.

NSEI:DIAMONDYD Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 22nd 2019

Prataap Snacks's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Prataap Snacks saw earnings per share decrease by 4.5% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 39% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Prataap Snacks's Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with Prataap Snacks's ₹664m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Prataap Snacks's P/E Ratio

Prataap Snacks has a P/E of 41. That's significantly higher than the average in its market, which is 13.1. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: and the high P/E suggests the market thinks it will.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.'