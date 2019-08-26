Don't Sell Rupa & Company Limited (NSE:RUPA) Before You Read This

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Rupa & Company Limited's (NSE:RUPA) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Rupa has a price to earnings ratio of 25.09, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 4.0%.

How Do I Calculate Rupa's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Rupa:

P/E of 25.09 = ₹165.55 ÷ ₹6.6 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Rupa Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Rupa has a higher P/E than the average company (10) in the luxury industry.

Rupa's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Rupa saw earnings per share decrease by 37% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 4.5% per year over the last five years. This might lead to muted expectations.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Rupa's P/E?

Rupa has net debt worth 15% of its market capitalization. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Verdict On Rupa's P/E Ratio

Rupa trades on a P/E ratio of 25.1, which is above its market average of 13. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market.

