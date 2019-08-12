Don't Sell Savencia SA (EPA:SAVE) Before You Read This

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Savencia SA's (EPA:SAVE) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Savencia has a P/E ratio of 16.82. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €16.82 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Savencia:

P/E of 16.82 = €66.2 ÷ €3.94 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Savencia Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below Savencia has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the food industry, which is 16.3.

That indicates that the market expects Savencia will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Savencia's earnings per share fell by 41% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 2.5% over the last 5 years. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 1.1% annually. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Savencia's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Savencia's net debt is 61% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Savencia's P/E Ratio

Savencia trades on a P/E ratio of 16.8, which is fairly close to the FR market average of 16.8. With significant debt and no EPS growth last year, the P/E suggests shareholders are expecting higher profit in the future.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself.