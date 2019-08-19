Don't Sell Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) Before You Read This

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Singapore Exchange Limited's (SGX:S68) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Singapore Exchange has a P/E ratio of 22.36. That means that at current prices, buyers pay SGD22.36 for every SGD1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Singapore Exchange:

P/E of 22.36 = SGD8.17 ÷ SGD0.37 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does Singapore Exchange's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Singapore Exchange has a higher P/E than the average (16.6) P/E for companies in the capital markets industry.

SGX:S68 Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 19th 2019 More

That means that the market expects Singapore Exchange will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Singapore Exchange saw earnings per share improve by -7.7% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 4.1% annually, over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Singapore Exchange's P/E?

Since Singapore Exchange holds net cash of S$691m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Singapore Exchange's P/E Ratio

Singapore Exchange has a P/E of 22.4. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 12.9. EPS was up modestly better over the last twelve months. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth while the P/E suggests shareholders think it will.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.