Don't Sell Sino Harbour Holdings Group Limited (HKG:1663) Before You Read This

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Sino Harbour Holdings Group Limited's (HKG:1663) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is Sino Harbour Holdings Group's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 18.64. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 5.4%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Sino Harbour Holdings Group:

P/E of 18.64 = HK$0.16 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ HK$0.01 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Sino Harbour Holdings Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (6.4) for companies in the real estate industry is lower than Sino Harbour Holdings Group's P/E.

Sino Harbour Holdings Group's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Sino Harbour Holdings Group's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 325% last year. Regrettably, the longer term performance is poor, with EPS down 32% per year over 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Sino Harbour Holdings Group's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Sino Harbour Holdings Group's net debt is considerable, at 228% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Bottom Line On Sino Harbour Holdings Group's P/E Ratio

Sino Harbour Holdings Group has a P/E of 18.6. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 10.3. While its debt levels are rather high, at least its EPS is growing quickly. So it seems likely the market is overlooking the debt because of the fast earnings growth.