Don't Sell Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (BIT:TRN) Before You Read This

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni's (BIT:TRN) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a price to earnings ratio of 16.23, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 6.2%.

How Do You Calculate Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni's P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni:

P/E of 16.23 = €5.79 ÷ €0.36 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below, Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a higher P/E than the average company (13.0) in the electric utilities industry.

Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni saw earnings per share improve by -2.4% last year.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals 56% of Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni's market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni's P/E Ratio

Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni's P/E is 16.2 which is below average (18.1) in the IT market. The meaningful debt load is probably contributing to low expectations, even though it has improved earnings recently.