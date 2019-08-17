Don't Sell UltraTech Cement Limited (NSE:ULTRACEMCO) Before You Read This

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at UltraTech Cement Limited's (NSE:ULTRACEMCO) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. UltraTech Cement has a price to earnings ratio of 38.35, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹38.35 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate UltraTech Cement's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for UltraTech Cement:

P/E of 38.35 = ₹4208 ÷ ₹109.72 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does UltraTech Cement Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below, UltraTech Cement has a higher P/E than the average company (19.6) in the basic materials industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that UltraTech Cement shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

UltraTech Cement's 54% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. Having said that, the average EPS growth over the last three years wasn't so good, coming in at 6.9%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

UltraTech Cement's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 18% of UltraTech Cement's market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On UltraTech Cement's P/E Ratio

UltraTech Cement has a P/E of 38.4. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.6. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and its recent EPS growth is nothing short of stand-out. So on this analysis a high P/E ratio seems reasonable.