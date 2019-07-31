Don't Sell UMT United Mobility Technology AG (FRA:UMD) Before You Read This

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at UMT United Mobility Technology AG's (FRA:UMD) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, UMT United Mobility Technology has a P/E ratio of 79.82. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying €79.82 for every €1 in prior year profit.

See our latest analysis for UMT United Mobility Technology

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for UMT United Mobility Technology:

P/E of 79.82 = €0.44 ÷ €0.0056 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does UMT United Mobility Technology's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (35.3) for companies in the software industry is lower than UMT United Mobility Technology's P/E.

DB:UMD Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 31st 2019 More

That means that the market expects UMT United Mobility Technology will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

UMT United Mobility Technology shrunk earnings per share by 64% over the last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 8.0% annually. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting UMT United Mobility Technology's P/E?

With net cash of €1.4m, UMT United Mobility Technology has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 13% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On UMT United Mobility Technology's P/E Ratio

UMT United Mobility Technology's P/E is 79.8 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If fails to eventuate, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls.