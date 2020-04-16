Don't Sell Yee Hop Holdings Limited (HKG:1662) Before You Read This

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Yee Hop Holdings Limited's (HKG:1662), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Yee Hop Holdings has a P/E ratio of 23.03, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$23.03 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Yee Hop Holdings:

P/E of 23.03 = HK$1.750 ÷ HK$0.076 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price'.

How Does Yee Hop Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (7.9) for companies in the construction industry is lower than Yee Hop Holdings's P/E.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Yee Hop Holdings shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Yee Hop Holdings saw earnings per share decrease by 15% last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 21% annually. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Yee Hop Holdings's P/E?

The extra options and safety that comes with Yee Hop Holdings's HK$21m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Yee Hop Holdings's P/E Ratio

Yee Hop Holdings's P/E is 23.0 which is above average (9.5) in its market. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will!