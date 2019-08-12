Don't Sell Zensar Technologies Limited (NSE:ZENSARTECH) Before You Read This

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Zensar Technologies Limited's (NSE:ZENSARTECH) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Zensar Technologies has a price to earnings ratio of 15.95, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹15.95 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate Zensar Technologies's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Zensar Technologies:

P/E of 15.95 = ₹216.75 ÷ ₹13.59 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Zensar Technologies Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, Zensar Technologies has a higher P/E than the average company (12) in the software industry.

NSEI:ZENSARTECH Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 12th 2019

That means that the market expects Zensar Technologies will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Most would be impressed by Zensar Technologies earnings growth of 11% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 5.0% per year over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Zensar Technologies's Balance Sheet

Since Zensar Technologies holds net cash of ₹652m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Zensar Technologies's P/E Ratio

Zensar Technologies has a P/E of 15.9. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.7. Its strong balance sheet gives the company plenty of resources for extra growth, and it has already proven it can grow. So it does not seem strange that the P/E is above average.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.'