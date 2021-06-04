Don't shift goalposts over June 21 unlocking, Boris Johnson told

Boris Johnson is under pressure not to divert from the plan to end restrictions later this month - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Boris Johnson has been warned not to "move the goalposts" over freedom day on June 21 after MPs became concerned that the criteria for unlocking have changed.

Ministers and government advisers have bombarded the public with data about increasing cases of Covid in most parts of the country in what is seen by some Tory backbenchers as an exercise in softening up the public for bad news.

But while virus case numbers are slowly increasing, hospitalisations and deaths remain stable thanks to the success of the vaccination programme – and it is this that critics say should determine policy on easing restrictions.

Mark Harper, the chairman of the Covid Recovery Group of MPs, said: "The important data the Government needs to concentrate on is whether the vaccines are effective, and all the evidence shows that they are.

"The Government's four tests for unlocking on June 21 make no mention of case numbers, and if we're going to start panicking every time there is a new variant it doesn't bode well for the autumn."

Carl Heneghan, Professor of Evidence-Based Medicine at Oxford University, said the Government's entire approach to data needed to change if it was to avoid falling into the trap of an unattainable "zero Covid" strategy.

He added: "People without healthcare experience look at data and make inferences that have no basis. When people talk about the Indian variant being more transmissible, what does that actually mean?

"These variants tend to get picked up right at the start, when they are on the upward curve, but that may not last long. In India they were getting more than 400,000 cases a day less than a month ago – now i's down to 130,000.

"So we need data that gets to the bottom of what is going on. We are not being told, for example, how many people who are being admitted to hospital are discharged after 24 or 48 hours."

In Bolton, one of the hotspots of the Indian variant, there is evidence that the worst is already over. The area's hospital now has 34 Covid patients, down from 49 a week ago, with six in intensive care – half the number it started the week with.

Story continues

Analysis by The Telegraph shows that deaths from Covid are currently comparable to average figures for deaths on the roads, with more and more people given protection from the virus every day by the vaccine rollout.

While an average of 7.9 Covid deaths are being recorded each day – compared with an average 4.8 road deaths – many of those in the Covid statistics die of other causes, as anyone who dies within 28 days of a positive test, including those killed on the road, is counted.

The number of people in hospital stood at 954 on Friday, compared with 40,000 during the January peak. Daily admissions stood at 123, compared with the January peak of 4,577, and the number of patients on ventilators has remained constant at around 130 for weeks, compared with more than 4,000 in January.

Crucially, the Government's measure for vaccine effectiveness in determining whether to ease restrictions on June 21 is that they must be sufficiently effective in reducing hospitalisations and deaths in those vaccinated – and the evidence overwhelmingly shows that the vast majority of people going into hospital have not been jabbed either through choice or because they are too young.

Earlier this week, Chris Hopson, the chief executive of NHS Providers, said hospitals were under "worrying" pressure as they tried to clear the backlog of patients unable to get treatment during the pandemic, and would not be able to cope with a fresh influx of Covid cases.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader, said: "There is a danger that the goalposts are moving here. The NHS was put under huge pressure over the winter but it coped. Every time we have a lockdown, the backlog of patients grows – so it gets worse for the NHS, not better.

"We have to learn to balance risk. If you eradicate all risk from life, you don't have life."

On Thursday, Portugal was taken off the Government's green list for travel because of concerns around the so-called Nepal variant, even though only 90 cases of it had been detected worldwide.

The four tests for June 21 say variants should only affect easements if they "fundamentally change" the Government's risk assessment, and Dr Jeff Barrett, the director of the Covid-19 Genomics Initiative at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, suggested governments had "gone too far in being publicly focused on every single mutation that occurs".

Sir Iain said: "There are going to be loads of new variants. Are we going to shut down travel every time there is a new variant?

"Instead of closing down travel we should be using medical detection dogs at airports to screen people for Covid as they arrive, which has been proven to be at least as effective as PCR tests, with the advantage that it is instantaneous. Instead, we are risking killing the travel industry."