'Don't shoot her, she's mentally ill.' Recently released videos shed light on Amelia Baca killing

In this image released by the Las Cruces Police Department, an officer's body camera shows him pointing a gun at Amelia Baca, who stands inside her home on Fir Avenue on April 16, 2022. LCPD circled two large kitchen knives that Baca is holding in her right hand.

LAS CRUCES - Before a Las Cruces Police Department officer shot and killed Amelia Baca, her granddaughter pleaded with the officer not to shoot.

"I don't even know how many times I yelled at him, 'don't shoot her she's mentally ill'," the granddaughter told an LCPD detective during a recorded interview after the killing.

Body camera footage released by LCPD and the City of Las Cruces shows two interviews conducted after the shooting that shed light on the killing of a woman holding two kitchen knives, and amid a mental health crisis, on April 16.

The first video features an interview with a family member, Baca's granddaughter Albitar Inoh, who witnessed the shooting. The second video features an interview with an unnamed officer who supported the shooter as the incident unfolded. The videos also revealed several other nuggets of information previously unreported.

For one, Inoh discloses that Baca had not been diagnosed with dementia but did exhibit signs of mental illness such as forgetfulness. The interviews show that Baca was a Spanish speaker who did not speak English. Additionally, the police officer's statement reveals he does not speak Spanish. It's unclear if the officer who shot Baca spoke Spanish.

While the two videos shed some light on the killing, LCPD and the city have not released the full body camera video or the name of the officer who shot and killed the 75-year-old woman. The department has released over two dozen videos of officers amid the shooting's aftermath and produced a video that implied Baca was a threat.

"I told them plenty of times, 'don't shoot her, she's mentally ill," Inoh said to the detective interviewing her. "There was no danger."

A crisis unfolds

Inoh told an LCPD detective that her involvement with the incident began when her mother got a call from a family member saying that Baca was having a mental health crisis. Inoh and her mother then head to the house on the 800 block of Fir Avenue.

According to a police-produced narrative video, another of Baca's daughters was inside the home and called 911. The narrative includes portions of the 911 call.

"I really need an officer or an ambulance or someone because my mother is getting really aggressive," the daughter said. "I'm hiding in a room because she's threatening to kill me."

The daughter advised the dispatcher that her 75-year-old mom suffers from dementia. Later in the call, the daughter said her mom has a knife. When the dispatcher asked what Baca was doing with the knife, the daughter said Baca was "stabbing the floor."

In the narrative, police said the daughter said she was hiding in a bedroom with her husband and a child and that another daughter was in the home. That information is not in the 911 call snippets included in the video.

It's unclear what happened to those family members. When asked, Inoh told police they weren't inside the house when she arrived. The police officer said in his interview that he believed the family left through a window.

"When we got here, my grandma was holding the knives in the living room," Inoh said. She clarified that she had two knives in one hand while the other hand remained free and said that Baca was not pointing either knife at anyone in the room.

Inoh said she then approached Baca in a friendly way. She asked her grandmother what was going on. Baca said that people were trying to scare her, referring to the other family members who initially called 911.

"If she would have been aggressive, she would have attacked me. She didn't attack me," Inoh said.

Inoh then asked Baca to hand her the knives. Baca initially refused and asked, "why do want the knives?" Before Inoh could respond, the phone rang.

"I'm not sure who called her," Inoh said. "She answered the phone and she started yelling at them saying 'no, no, no'."

Baca hung up just as Inoh heard the sound of police sirens approaching in the distance. Inoh then looked over to her mother, who was present in the negotiation with Baca, and said they should back off since the police were coming.

'She looked confused'

As the first officer arrived, Baca stood in her living room with Inoh and her mother nearby. Inoh said that officer began yelling almost as soon as he arrived at the front door. In short order, Inoh said the officer had pulled out a weapon, although she was unsure if it was a pistol or a taser.

"He started yelling, and I got out in front of him," Inoh said. "(Baca) looked confused. She didn't look like she understood what was going on."

Inoh said she made it a point to get close to the officer. She said she wanted him to know that Baca experienced mental illness.

"I don't even know how many times I yelled at him 'don't shoot her she's mentally ill'," Inoh said.

Inoh said her mother tried to step in as well. That caused Inoh's attention to shift to her mother.

"I was trying to calm my mom down, telling her, 'mom it's a taser,'" Inoh said.

A second responding officer, whose interview with detectives was released in the Sun-News' public records request, said he arrived to the sounds of shouting from both the family and the other officer. As he runs up to the doorway, he said he pulled out his pistol but quickly reholstered it as he got into the affray.

The second officer said he interposed himself between Inoh and the other officer. He then starts pushing Inoh and her mother into the yard and away from the doorway. As Inoh and her mother struggle to stay in the immediate area, the second officer threatens to detain them if they don't obey his commands. The officer said he kept pushing them back, using his words and his body, until he feels they were far enough back.

As he turns and heads toward the doorway, he hears two shots and watches as Baca falls to the floor, a knife clattering to the ground as she drops. Inoh's mother, Baca's daughter, also watches as the officer shots and ultimately kills Baca.

"She saw everything," Inoh said, adding that her mother fainted after watching police shoot Baca, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police-produced narrative video shows still images from the first responding police officer's body camera. In the still images, the police officer has his gun pointed at Baca, who is standing in the entryway of the home holding two large knives.

Inoh and her mother are not in any of the body camera still photos released by police.

In the aftermath

After the shooting, Inoh said she begin yelling for help from an ambulance on the scene.

"They were there. But they were still staying in their ambulance. And more cops came, and I started yelling at them," she said.

After recalling her memory of events, Inoh emphasized that she did not believe any family members were in danger from Baca during the shooting.

"It was no danger. So when I heard the sirens, I said, 'okay, well, we'll just let it calm down and, just wait," Inoh said.

She also emphasized that she tried several times to tell the officer that Baca was not a danger and that she was mentally ill.

"You guys should have training on how to deal with mentally ill people," Inoh told the detective. "So I was trying to tell him to calm down."

Other videos reveal more about the investigation

The city has released 25 videos to the Sun-News, most of which capture tiny moments in the aftermath of Baca's killing. For example, one video shows the family paying respects to Baca's body which is covered by a sheet and placed on a stretcher in the middle of the street. Police, detectives, and EMTs stand by quietly watching as the family leaves. Another video shows what appears to be an unrelated traffic stop nearby.

The complete body camera video of the first responding officer, which purportedly shows the shooting, has not been released to the public nor the media as of the publication of this article.

The Sun-News has asked for the city to release the video as part of an Inspection of Public Records Act request. Public institutions such as the City of Las Cruces are obliged by law to fulfill requests for records within a timeline.

In this case, the City of Las Cruces said it cannot release the first responding officer's body camera video for two reasons. The first reason is that someone in the video is accused of but not charged with a crime. That person is likely the officer who shot Baca.

The second reason is that "they will still need additional time to respond to your request because all reports are not complete and the remaining videos are still under review for exempt or privileged information."

In its latest response to the Sun-News request, the city said videos will be released on or before May 20.

The Doña Ana County Officer-Involved Incident Task Force — made up of the New Mexico State Police, the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State University Police Department, and the Las Cruces Police Department — is investigating the incident and the results of their investigation will be turned over to the 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office. LCPD Det. Kenny Davis is leading the investigation, according to one of the released videos.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

