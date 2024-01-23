Don't sit on the sidelines for North Kitsap school measure

When the polls close on February 13 and the votes are counted on a North Kitsap School District capital bond measure, will your "yes" ballot be among those cast?

As you're likely aware, Washington state provides little to no funding for school construction projects, which is why school districts like NKSD must rely on bonds. Levies can be successfully used to handle smaller projects, such as the new construction of a Suquamish Elementary gymnasium and installation of new HVAC controls building wide. But the district has a long list of major improvements to be addressed affecting nearly every school building, which requires significant capital that only a bond can generate. Since capital construction bonds require a 60% approval rate by voters, it is imperative that all citizens of North Kitsap cast a drop-off ballot to support the measure.Funding raised through this bond measure will stay in our community and be used judiciously. NKSD residents will continue to have the some of the lowest school tax rates in the county as well as within Washington communities of similar size.Voters who support our schools and our students cannot sit on the sidelines. The NKSD school board, superintendent and the citizens' facilities and finance groups overwhelmingly support this bond measure which will provide funding to ensure all students have access to the excellent learning spaces that support their education - whether that is elementary, middle or high school level.Jim Schlachter, Poulsbo

