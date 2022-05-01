Don't Sleep On Milford Mattress Event: Monday Manual

MILFORD, MA — Welcome to the May 2 edition of Monday Manual, where we highlight important events and other things coming up in Patch communities between Wayland and Worcester.

Here's what to know for the week of May 2 to May 8, 2022.

Milford

The Board of Health is holding a big mattress recycling event on Saturday. Residents can get rid of the big old bulky things for just $5, a discount from the usual $20 per mattress price at the transfer station.

Worcester

Worcester will host six 2022 candidates for lieutenant governor at a forum on Monday. The forum is being organized by The Providers’ Council, a membership association for human services organizations. Candidates participating include Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, state Rep. Tami Gouveia (D-Acton), state Sen. Adam Hinds (D-Northampton), former Leicester Republican lawmaker Kate Campanale, state Sen. Eric Lesser (D-Longmeadow) and Babson College lecturer Bret Bero, a Democrat.

Wayland

The Select Board on Monday will discuss and possibly vote on a final plan for the town's America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allotment. Wayland will end up with about $4.1 million in stimulus funds, which can be used broadly for government infrastructure projects, premium pay for essential workers and much more.

Marlborough

Marlborough's spring curbside leaf pickup period starts on Monday and will last through May 13. Residents can put yard waste (except grass clippings and sticks) at the curb in biodegradable bags by 7 a.m. on Mondays. Find out more from the DPW.

Westborough

The Westborough Planning Board on Tuesday may approve a plan for a new Amazon facility at 54 Otis St. The facility would be used as a research and development site for Amazon Go, the Seattle-based company's system that allows shoppers to pay for items without waiting in a checkout line.



Sudbury

Town Meeting begins on Monday with consequential votes around the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail, declaring a climate emergency, the town budget and much more. The town is also giving out free rapid COVID-19 tests to attendees and members in advance of the meeting at Lincoln-Sudbury High School.

Shrewsbury

Tuesday is Election Day in Shrewsbury. Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 election, including candidates, polling places and voting times.

