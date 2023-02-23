Don't sleep on these MLB dark horses in 2023

Reuters

In a political career spanning decades, Toomey represented Pennsylvania in the Senate from 2011 to 2023, serving on the Senate banking, housing, and urban affairs, budget, and finance committees. Toomey, a member of the Republican Party, previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1999 to 2005, where he was a member of the house budget committee. The appointment comes at a turbulent time for private equity firms which have struggled over the past year due to stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates and geopolitical turmoil that together weighed on sentiment and crimped lucrative exit from investments.