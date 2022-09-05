Don't snooze on the Cocoon by Sealy mattress sale this Labor Day—save up to $440 right now

Sealy's Cocoon Chill mattress is on sale for Labor Day.

Labor Day is winding down, but the mattress deals are still alive and well. From Avocado to Nectar, many mattress brands are marking down the typically pricey bedroom staple for the holiday, and right now, you can save $440 on a Reviewed-approved cooling Cocoon by Sealy mattress—plus, you'll get two free pillows and sheets.

$799 at Cocoon

The Cocoon Chill queen-sized, memory foam mattress typically costs $1,240, but as part of the Labor Day 2022 promotion, you can grab one for $799. If you prefer a hybrid blend of memory foam and traditional mattress coils, you can upgrade to the hybrid for $1,099, saving $600 during the Labor Day sale.

Grab a memory foam mattress in a box for less for Labor Day.

Each Cocoon Chill mattress will be conveniently delivered in a box. The marked down mattress also includes two free pillows and bedsheets in the price—around $199 in additional savings.

The Cocoon cooling mattress is great for people that sleep on their back, with a medium-firm design that our tester noted was firm without being uncomfortable. The mattress is made to keep you from overheating, and when we tried it out we confirmed that it managed to keep our tester cool overnight.

As global temperatures rise, investing in a cooling mattress could be key to your comfort—if you snag a Cocoon by Sealy mattress today you'll save $440. This dreamy deal ends tonight, September 5, so don't sleep on the savings!

Labor Day 2022: Shopping guide

