Don't snooze on this deal—save $150 on Zoma mattresses for Presidents Day

Zoma mattresses are on sale for Presidents Day.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Get $150 off of mattresses at Zoma for Presidents Day.

Zoma has hybrid mattresses with a 10-year warranty.

Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter for more epic deals and discounts.

President's Day is here, and with it? Mattress deals. So many mattress deals. Among the great markdowns on mattresses floating around for the holiday is a fantastic deal from Zoma. Right now, you can get $150 off of any mattress that Zoma offers.

$150 off mattresses at Zoma

If you're shopping for a queen mattress for Presidents Day, the Hybrid mattress at Zoma (which typically costs $1749) is currently on sale for $1599.

►Mattress deals for Presidents Day 2023: Save on Mattress Firm, Saatva and Casper

►Presidents Day is here: Shop the best Amazon deals now on Apple, Lego, Winix and Waterpik

When you shop Zoma mattresses you can choose between the Hybrid, Start or Boost versions. The Hybrid option combines memory foam with Zoma's supportive pocket-coil base and comes wrapped in a cooling cover to promote comfort during the night.

The Start mattress is a little more barebones, made with fiberglass-free memory foam, while the Boost offers even more cooling technology in the form of graphite-infused memory foam. If you take advantage of the sale, you'll spend $599 for the Start, or $1599 for the Boost.

►Samsung deal: You can officially order new Samsung Galaxy S23 devices and save up to $1,000 today

Zoma offers a risk-free 100-day trial for its mattresses, so if you're worried about purchasing without trying it out you have a safety net built in. When you order, you'll also get access to a 10-year warranty.

Save $150 at Zoma

Presidents Day 2023: Shopping guide

Story continues

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Zoma mattress deal: Save $150 for Presidents Day