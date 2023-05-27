'Don't speak to him': Ex-Sheriff Eric Magrini on leave from Shasta assistant CEO job

File photo - Eric Magrini, right, is congratulated on Dec. 10, 2019 after being picked to succeed the retiring Tom Bosenko as Shasta County sheriff.

Former Shasta County Sheriff Eric Magrini has gone on leave from his job as assistant executive officer, a county official confirmed.

Magrini, who resigned his job as sheriff in June 2021 to become assistant CEO, went on leave 30 to 40 days ago, county Board of Supervisors Chairman Patrick Jones said.

Jones said he did not know why Magrini went on leave and did not know when, or if, he would return to his job with the county.

"We got a memo from our attorney saying, don't speak to him," Jones said, adding that the memo did not say why he should not speak to Magrini. "It just said refrain from having any contact with Eric Magrini."

Jones said he did not know any more about Magrini's leave of absence than what was in the memo. He said that he had not seen Magrini in at least a month, and the two did not often cross paths in the county administration building.

Magrini did not respond to a text message and voice mail message. Emails sent to County Counsel James Ross and acting County Executive Officer Mary Williams also were not acknowledged.

David Maung, a county public information officer, said that due to privacy personnel issues he could only say that Magrini still worked for the county.

Magrini was sworn in as sheriff in January 2020, after the Board of Supervisors appointed him to the post in December 2019, after Tom Bosenko retired from the job that year.

However, a year later the sheriff's office was in turmoil. The Sheriff's Administrative Association and the Deputy Sheriff's Association had both approved votes of no-confidence in Magrini.

The administrative association, composed of the captains and lieutenants in the department, requested an investigation into complaints against the sheriff.

Shasta County Sheriff-Coroner Eric Magrini receives his oath office from Supervisor Leonard Moty in the Board of Supervisors chambers on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

Background on the claims, job promotion

The groups accused Magrini of poor communication and leadership that resulted in low morale throughout the department.

In March 2021, at the request of the administrative association, the county hired the law firm Ellis & Makus to look into the allegations. In April 2021, Pat Kropholler, who was then a captain in the department and president of the administrative association, filed a whistleblower report with the county.

Kropholler made numerous allegations, including that Magrini illegally used an official statewide database to obtain incriminating information about former CEO Matt Pontes, who at the time was applying for the county executive position.

Kropholler also claimed in the whistleblower letter that Magrini, while he was sheriff, lied to the public about not coordinating with a local militia that was present during a Black Lives Matter protest in Redding in June 2020.

Dig deeper: Whistleblower in Shasta County alleged misconduct by former sheriff: A look at the claims and context

The letter alleged Magrini went so far as to send drone images to militia members during the march, and later worked with the county's information technology department to thwart a public records request seeking his communications with the militia members.

But on June 10, 2021, Pontes hired Magrini to become the assistant CEO.

Pontes praised Magrini, saying the former sheriff had the knowledge and experience to lead efforts to build a new jail that would include mental health and drug addiction treatment for inmates. He was also hired to lead the county's efforts to eradicate illegal marijuana grows.

The new job came with a 31% pay raise for Magrini.

Lawsuits against county

Shortly before Magrini stepped down to take the job as sheriff, Kropholler said he was placed on administrative leave in retaliation for filing the whistleblower report. Kropholler eventually was allowed to return to his duties but he retired in January 2022.

In the meantime, county officials said the Ellis investigation ultimately found most of the allegations made against Magrini were "not sustained" and four were characterized as "inadvertent mistakes." County officials, however, would not release the full findings of the report.

In July 2021, the Board of Supervisors appointed former Anderson police Chief Michael Johnson as sheriff, without holding public interviews and with limited public input on the process.

In May 2022, Kropholler filed a lawsuit against the county, claiming he was retaliated against for blowing the whistle on what he called "serious" misconduct in the sheriff's office.

The Record Searchlight also sued the county in July 2022 to obtain copies of the Ellis investigation.

A photo of Patrick Kropholler's retirement ceremony was posted on Facebook in January 2022. From left is Sheriff Michael Johnson, Kropholler, center and Capt. Brian Jackson.

Prior to suing the county, the paper submitted four separate California Public Records Act requests for copies of the report. The newspaper also asked for copies of all communications among top county officials surrounding the Ellis report and Magrini and Johnson's hirings. The county denied each of the requests.

After a trial in January, a Shasta County Superior Court judge ruled April 10 the county must, within 15 days, relinquish copies of the report and communications. Instead of handing over the records, the county requested a delay in enforcing the order and asked the judge to either vacate his ruling or hold a new trial.

Judge Stephen Baker denied the county's requests and ordered the county to turn over the documents to the paper by Friday, May 26.

Dig deeper: 'Pure aggression': Shasta County fires back at Record Searchlight in documents case

The Record Searchlight's attorney, Walt McNeill, said that on Friday the county's attorneys supplied Baker with copies of the documents the newspaper requested and proposed redactions to the records.

Prior to releasing the records to the paper, the judge will review the information for possible redactions to remove personal, private information. McNeill will also get a chance to either approve or object to the proposed deleted information.

