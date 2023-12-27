Don't spend the New Year behind bars: Tips for avoiding a DWI or DUI this holiday season

If you have ever heard the unmistakable sound of shuffling feet and clinking chains, you know it is the sound of a defendant entering a courtroom. Don't be that defendant someday by drinking and driving.

At least that is the hope this year with End the Streak Campaign, spearheaded by the Texas Department of Transportation.

End the Streak. Drive sober. No regrets.

In the state of Texas, according to the #EndtheStreak campaign, a person is legally intoxicated and could be arrested and charged with DWI if they have a 0.08 blood or breath alcohol concentration. However, a person could be intoxicated with "other drugs" as well, regardless of their BAC.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, for every one drink — a beer, cocktail or shot — your BAC goes up by about 0.02 percent, and the average person will metabolize the equivalent of about one alcoholic drink per hour.

But the Sheriff's Office cautions those numbers can vary based on your weight, height, gender and body composition.

Even if you go to bed at 1 a.m., however, when you wake up at 6 a.m. to go to work you may still be over the legal limit.

If those warnings weren't enough, the Texas Department of Transportation will have "a heightened law enforcement period through January 1, when more officers are on the road looking for and arresting drunk drivers."

The Sheriff's Office will also "increase staffing during major holidays" with highly trained officers performing field sobriety testing.

What's more, the Abilene Police Department will be ramping up their patrols with the recently announced Operation Slow Down. This will be in an effort to curb speeding but could catch a driver under the influence as well.

Sgt. Marc Couch of the Texas Highway Patrol said that while the State of Texas does not allow highway checkpoints, his team of law enforcement professionals will also be out in force this New Year's Eve.

It's "not worth rolling the dice," and a taxi ride is much less expensive than a ride to the Taylor County Jail, Couch said.

Possible consequences

A DWI "can cost up to $17,000 in fines and fees and lead to jail time, loss of a driver’s license, difficulty finding or keeping a job, loss of trust from loved ones and a lifetime of regret," according to TxDOT.

These staggering costs can include court or bail fees, attorney fees, increased car insurance, alcohol education course fees, and that does not include any payments of restitution.

In addition to difficulty with employment, background checks are used by most landlords or apartment complex managers, so besides losing your job, it could be difficult to find a new home.

If the possible financial consequences weren't enough of a reminder, the #EndtheStreak campaign warns, "One person in Texas dies every 7 hours and 2 minutes in a DUI-alcohol related traffic crash." Don't become a statistic and get home safely instead.

If you need a ride, taxis and other ride-sharing services are within easy reach.

Ways to get home this New Year's Eve

Designate a sober driver before you head out.

Throw a party at your home instead of heading out on New Year's.

Walk to a neighbor's house for a party and leave your car behind.

Call for an Uber or a Lyft ride. An average Uber can run you around $18 to get from downtown Abilene to Buffalo Gap Road.

Book a taxi in advance. There are several taxi services in Abilene to include: ABI Taxi, RoadRunner Taxi, Abilene Yellow Checker Cab and Lynkup Transport. Some even offer a military discount.

Call a friend or family member for a ride.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Don't spend New Year's Day in jail: tips for avoiding a DUI or DWI