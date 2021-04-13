Don't start doubting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines - after 185 million doses, there are no red flags about blood clots

Aria Bendix
·4 min read
Pfizer COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine
A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London on December 8, 2020. AP Photo/Frank Augstein

For the first time in the US's vaccine rollout, regulators have pumped the breaks on an authorized coronavirus shot.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration together recommended a temporary pause in the distribution of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine while regulators investigate six reports of unusual blood clots.

All six of those cases involved women between 18 and 48 who developed central venous sinus thrombosis, an exceedingly rare type of clot in the brain. One of the women died and another is in critical condition.

Experts aren't sure why these blood-clot cases developed - or even if there's a definite cause-and-effect relationship with the vaccine. But there's no reason to suspect that rare clots would be associated with the US's other authorized vaccines, they said.

"Instead of taking away confidence from other vaccines, this should actually inspire further confidence in the oversight of these vaccines and definitely should not deter individuals scheduled for either Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to go through with their appointments," Dr. Vivek Cherian, an internal-medicine physician in Baltimore, told Insider.

Roughly 68 million American have been fully vaccinated with either Pfizer's or Moderna's shot since December, and nearly 185 million doses have been administered in total. In that time, US regulators haven't discovered any significant safety concerns among people who've gotten those vaccines. (The CDC tracks vaccine side effects through a tool called V-safe and healthcare providers are required to report adverse reactions via an online system called VAERS.)

"There's a lot of close scrutiny of these vaccines," Peter Gulick, an associate professor of medicine at Michigan State University, told Insider.

He added that Pfizer's and Moderna's shots are "months ahead of J&J" in their production and rollout, and regulators have yet to see any red flags. Even his HIV patients, Gulick said, haven't reported severe reactions.

JOIN US THURSDAY FOR A LIVE EVENT: Experts answer your questions about coronavirus vaccines and the risk of rare, serious blood clots

J&J's vaccine, by contrast, was introduced more recently: It was authorized in late February and has been administered to just under 7 million Americans so far.

"When you start vaccinating people, you have a much, much, much larger sample size - in the millions," Cherian said. J&J's clinical trial, by contrast, had just under 44,000 people. "So when you have these exceedingly rare complications, sometimes you don't see that until you actually start."

Pfizer's and Moderna's shots carry 'virtually no risk' of clotting

nurses vaccine
Nurse Janelle Roper, left, administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to fellow nurse Kate-Alden Hartman. John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

In an average year, just two to five out of every 1 million Americans develop central venous sinus thrombosis (CVST).

J&J's vaccine hasn't come close to exceeding these normal background levels yet, with fewer than one CVST case for every 1 million doses reported so far. But researchers have also seen some CVST cases among people who got AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, which bears many similarities to J&J's.

By early April, European medical officials had identified 169 CVST cases out of more than 34 million people in the EU who'd received AstraZeneca's shot. That's still just five cases per 1 million shots, but it was enough for European regulators to conduct an investigation. The UK now recommends that people under 30 years old seek out other shots, if available.

Both AstraZeneca's and J&J's shot are viral-vector vaccines, which introduce a coronavirus gene into the body using a genetically engineered common-cold virus. Some scientists are wondering whether the platform itself could be linked to clotting.

Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines, on the other hand, rely on mRNA technology, which uses a snippet of the coronavirus' genome to trigger an immune response.

At an American Medical Association webinar on Tuesday, Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said the US has identified just three CVST cases among the 68 million people who got the double-dose mRNA vaccines.

In a Tuesday statement, Moderna also said it had carried out its own comprehensive analysis and found no association between its shot and CVST or other types of clotting.

"It's safe to say there's virtually no risk in individuals who received mRNA-based [vaccines], but we don't really have that information yet as far as the viral-vector," Cherian said.

But he added that even with the viral vector vaccines, "far, far less than even 1% of individuals are actually having these side effects."

By comparison, a November study found that 20% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients developed blood clots in their veins.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Kim Potter: Officer who shot Daunte Wright resigns, saying it’s in ‘best interest of the community’

    Mr Wright’s killing on Sunday sparked protests across the Twin Cities

  • CDC director offered a solution to the Michigan COVID-19 surge: 'Shut things down'

    "Really what we need to do in those situations is shut things down," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said of MIchigan's COVID-19 surge.

  • John Oliver jokes about the reaction to Prince Philip's death and calls out the royal's 'checkered moral history'

    The British comedian told late-night host Seth Meyers that "it's hard to know exactly how to feel" about the royal's death.

  • American golfer Xander Schauffele lost $575,000 at the Masters because he and his caddie chose the wrong club

    Xander Schauffele's late charge at the Masters fell apart when he pulled the wrong club at the par-3 No. 16. It cost him half a million dollars.

  • Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine has not led to blood clots following J&J reports

    Moderna released a statement Tuesday reassuring people of the safety of its coronavirus vaccine hours after the FDA recommended pausing the administration Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines due to reported cases of "extremely rare" blood clots.What they're saying: After over 64.5 million doses administered globally, a comprehensive assessment using data through March 22 "does not suggest an association with" blood clots in the brain or veins, Moderna said.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The Centers for Disease Control and FDA made its recommendation on the J&J shot "out of an abundance of caution" after six women developed blood clots within two weeks of receiving the shot.J&J delayed rollout of its vaccine in Europe after the FDA announcement.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • China push for global power tops U.S. security threats: intelligence report

    China's push for global power is the leading threat to U.S. national security, while Russia's efforts to undermine American influence and assert itself as a major actor also pose a challenge, said a U.S. intelligence report released on Tuesday. While China and Russia are presented as the leading challenges, Iran and North Korea will also test U.S. national security, the report said.

  • Judging by the song titles, Olivia Rodrigo's debut album is going to spill the tea

    "I couldn't be more excited if I tried," writes "Drivers License" hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo on unveiling the title and art for her debut album.

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • Two Years Later, Here’s the Latest With Notre-Dame’s Restoration

    After the devastating fire that set the iconic Paris cathedral ablaze, the restorations for the landmark carry on

  • Ted Cruz gets more than $5m in donations despite Cancun scandal

    Senator from Texas hauled in more than $5.3 million in 2021 first quarter

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • Court to rule on whether golf course can be booted off America’s Stonehenge

    Octagon Earthworks created to track lunar cycle by Native Americans 2,000 years ago

  • Photo of dad sleeping on hospital floor goes viral

    ‘Kudos to single moms. I have a husband who cooks, cleans, does diapers and baths, and I’m still exhausted’

  • Massachusetts native creates website that lists volunteer opportunities at COVID-19 vaccination sites

    Thousands of volunteers are using their time to help people receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Everything we know about six cases that paused the Johnson & Johnson rollout

    Decision comes ‘out of an abundance of caution’, the Food and Drug Administration says

  • NFTs Are Selling for Millions. Are They Warming the Planet, Too?

    When Chris Precht, an Austrian architect and artist, first learned about nonfungible tokens, the digital collectibles taking the art world by storm, he was so enthralled, he said, he “felt like a little kid again.” So Precht, who is known for his work on ecological architecture, was devastated to learn that the artworks, known as NFTs, have an environmental footprint as mind-boggling as the gold-rush frenzy they’ve whipped up. “The numbers are just crushing,” he said from his studio in Pfarrwerfen, Austria, announcing that he was canceling his plans, one of a growing number of artists who are swearing off NFTs, despite the sky-high sums some have fetched at auctions. “As much as it hurts financially and mentally, I can’t.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Financially, for sure. Last month, a montage of art that had been turned into an NFT by the digital artist known as Beeple sold for more than $69 million at a Christie’s online auction. (Also last month, an NFT created from a New York Times technology column sold for more than $500,000, with the proceeds going to the Neediest Cases Fund, a Times-affiliated charity.) But, by Precht’s own calculations, creating the 300 items of digital art that he had planned to sell — 100 each of three art pieces — would have burned through the same amount of electricity that an average European would otherwise use in two decades, he said in an Instagram video late last month. What in the (warming) world? An NFT is a piece of artwork stamped with a unique string of code and stored on a virtual ledger called a blockchain. Fanned by viral marketing, hubris and perhaps some pandemic ennui, interest in the NFT market has exploded, driving up the price of digital artworks to fantastical levels. But blockchain technology, which also forms the basis of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, comes with enormous greenhouse-gas emissions. In a nutshell, when an artist uploads a piece of art and clicks a button to “mint” it, she or he starts a process known as mining, which involves complex puzzles, awesome computing power and a huge load of energy. That’s because Ethereum, the platform of choice for NFTs, uses a method called proof of work to create digital assets like nonfungible tokens. To successfully add an asset to the blockchain’s master ledger, miners must compete to solve a cryptographic puzzle, their computers rapidly generating numbers in a frenzied race of trial and error. As of mid-April, miners were making more than 170 quintillion attempts a second to produce new blocks, according to the trading platform Blockchain.com. (A quintillion is 1 followed by 18 zeros.) The miner who arrives at the right answer first is the winner, and gets her or his asset added to the blockchain. The system is intentionally designed to be onerous, ostensibly to make it transparent and competitive, and to prevent cheating. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, also uses the energy intensive proof-of-work model. According to an estimate backed up by independent researchers, the creation of an average NFT has a stunning environmental footprint of over 200 kilograms of planet-warming carbon, equivalent to driving 500 miles in a typical American gasoline-powered car. Other attempts to calculate the energy use of blockchain have also arrived at gargantuan numbers. Researchers at Cambridge University have estimated that mining Bitcoin uses more electricity than entire countries like Argentina, Sweden or Pakistan. A recently published paper in the journal Nature Communications warned that, if left unchecked, cryptomining in China could undercut the nation’s climate goals. “I know it’s difficult to comprehend,” said Susanne Köhler, an expert in life cycle analysis at Aalborg University in Denmark who carried out a life-cycle analysis of blockchain technology. “You just click on a button or type a few words, and then suddenly you burn so much energy.” Making the problem worse, Köhler said, was that solving the puzzles becomes more competitive and more difficult as interest in blockchain grows and more people start mining. “So it doesn’t become more energy efficient over time, like other technologies do,” she said. “It just leads to a bigger emissions impact, unless their energy is carbon free.” This is not the first time the art world has grappled with its role in climate change. There has been concern at art museums over fossil-fuel funding, with some choosing to end lucrative oil company sponsorships. But NFTs have been particularly controversial, because the hype over digital tokens has been seen as a long-awaited shot for many smaller artists to finally garner more exposure, recognition and serious money for their work. “Why is it when the little guys get a foothold,” the designer Gareth Stangroom, also known as @fire_hydrant_man, said in response to Precht’s announcement, “everyone’s on their case about the ethics of it — instead of criticizing the big players that have been abusing our planet for decades?” Joanie Lemercier, a French artist known for his futuristic light sculptures, was one of the first to dig into NFTs’ environmental consequences. He had just released six tokenized videos, inspired by platonic solids, which were snapped up by buyers. But he had heard of the growing alarm over Bitcoin’s energy use, which worried him: Lemercier has also been involved in climate activism, campaigning for a move away from coal. He turned to Memo Akten, a computational engineer and artist carried out some of the first calculations specific to NFTs and posted them on a site he named CryptoArt.wtf. “It turns out my release of six crypto-artworks consumed in 10 seconds more electricity than the entire studio over the past 2 years,” Lemercier wrote on his website. He said he was putting future NFT releases on hold. “It felt like madness to even consider continuing that practice.” “It’s really a big boom and the prices have been going crazy. But it can’t continue like this,” Lemercier said. “So there’s a sense that there is a very limited amount of time to make as much money as possible. So that’s why many dismiss this energy impact.” The fallout has spread. Last month, the art app ArtStation canceled a drop of NFTs from a group of popular artists just hours after announcing it, after a backlash formed over the environmental impact. “It’s clear that now is not the right time,” ArtStation said. “It’s our hope that at some point in the future we’ll be able to find a solution that is equitable and ecologically sound.” There has been pushback against the environmental concerns. In a recent post on Medium titled “No, CryptoArtists Aren’t Harming the Planet,” the NFT trading platform Super Rare addressed what it argued were misconceptions about the tokens’ emissions footprint. Blockchains like Ethereum were more like a train running all day, the authors said, and the transactions like seats on the train. NFTs, therefore, do not add emissions, they argued, just like a train would keep running regardless of how many passengers were on board. However, Alex de Vries, a Dutch data scientist whose site, Digiconomist, tracks the sustainability of digital currencies, said that analogy did not hold up. “If one person doesn’t take a plane, it might not make a difference,” de Vries said, using a slightly different analogy. “But if a whole lot of people take planes, there’s more emissions from flying.” Promises by some platforms to invest in carbon offsets have been met with skepticism, given the enormity of the carbon footprint from NFTs. Saying, “Don’t worry! We’ll pay for carbon offsets” is the equivalent of setting a house on fire then placing a single potted plant on the burned property as “compensation,” the freelance illustrator Bleached Rainbows said on Twitter. Ethereum has said it is reducing its footprint by moving toward a different model called “proof of stake,” which doesn’t require miners to compete to add assets to the blockchain. The new model instead rewards miners based on how much cryptocurrency they already own, vastly cutting down on the computational work, and by extension, associated emissions. But since announcing the idea several years ago, Ethereum has been vague on when the change will actually happen. Dankrad Feist, a researcher at the Ethereum Foundation, a nonprofit that is working with the network on the switch, said by email that the effort would take another six to 12 months. “Switching to proof of stake is not trivial for a network that currently already secures hundreds of billions of dollars in value, that’s why it unfortunately can’t happen overnight or there would be a high risk of failure,” Feist said. “I’m quite impatient about this and trying to push the merge as much as possible without overly compromising Ethereum’s security.” Some smaller NFT platforms, including one known as Hic Et Nunc, have already started using proof of stake, attracting artists like Lemercier. By cutting down on the number-crunching required, Hic Et Nunc doesn’t just reduce energy consumption; it also seeks to roll back the cost of listing NFTs, which can reach many hundreds of dollars, according to Rafael Lima, the founder of Hic Et Nunc. “It’s just a more efficient algorithm,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • 24 celebrity couples that split this year, so far

    A few celebrity couples ended their relationship or revealed their split in 2021, from Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman to Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

  • Rashida Tlaib calls for ‘no more police’ following Daunte Wright shooting

    ‘That’s not the president’s view,’ White House press secretary responds

  • As a Black physician, I’m acutely aware of what Medicaid expansion would mean in NC

    Black infant mortality fell significantly in states that expanded Medicaid. North Carolina must do the same. (Letters to the Editor)