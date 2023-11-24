'Don't Stop Dreaming'

Nov. 24—MERCER — Ninety seven-year-old Pauline Chestnut was so grateful for the slippers that she put them on as soon as she received them.

"I was so shocked," said Chestnut, of Farrell. "I didn't expect anything."

Chestnut received her slippers through the Don't Stop Dreamin' program sponsored by Quality Life Services in Mercer.

Chestnut's dream was simple, but the slippers meant the world to her, said Paula Elder, executive director.

Jack Abbott, 71, of New Wilmington, also had a wish come true. He wanted to go to a Steelers game and see them play Cleveland in Pittsburgh.

Don't Stop Dreamin' came through for him. So did the Steelers.

In January, Abbott went to the Steelers-Browns game to see his team win.

"I was surprised they pulled my name," Abbott said. "It was the very last game of the season last year."

Abbott said they had great seats.

"It was an awesome experience to see the actual field compared to what you see at home," Abbott said. "We had great people beside us. We were all cheering."

The "Don't Stop Dreamin' program paid for his transportation to and from the game, his ticket and even snacks and drinks during the game, Abbott said.

"It's exciting, fun, enjoyable," Abbott said. "The weather was nice. We didn't have to be all bundled up."

"Don't Stop Dreamin' originated in 2012, said Elder.

"Our main goal is to fulfill dreams for Quality Life Services residents in our ten nursing homes in six counties across Pennsylvania," Elder said. "We have fulfilled dreams ranging from a new pair of slippers to seeing a family member who hasn't been seen in quite some time."

They fulfilled a dream for a resident, Iris. She hadn't seen her son in over two years.

"We flew her son in from Texas and she was thrilled," Elder said. "Those are the kind of dreams we just love to fulfill."

Another dream was for Sarah. She wanted to go to the Pittsburgh Zoo with her two children.

"It was absolutely heartwarming to see the photos that came back from that one," Elder said.

Dreams can be submitted by a family member, a patient or resident themselves, a social worker, a nurse or a dream ambassador.

Elder estimated Don't Stop Dreamin' has helped over 60 dreams come true this year.

"We try our very best as they come in to get them all fulfilled," Elder said. "Usually we are able to fulfill all dreams that come in."

Elder said it feels good to be able to fulfill the patients' dreams.

"I go home at the end of every day knowing I am making a difference," Elder said. "I am making somebody very happy no matter what it may be for."

Elder said her job includes raising money for the dreams.

The program holds an annual golf event, sponsors an annual giving campaign, and she writes grants.

"This has been an incredible, heartwarming experience to be a part of this," Elder said.

Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com

