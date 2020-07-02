'Don't tell my wine snob friends': Why Americans are buying more boxed wine during COVID-19

Demand for certain supermarket staples has surged in strange ways since COVID-19 began shutting down the economy in March, sometimes causing a panic over products that never were as popular as they are now:

Toilet paper.

Disinfectant wipes.

Even wine in a box.

Each has seen a dramatic increase in sales as shoppers load up under lockdown orders during the pandemic.

But none seems to have risen to the cultural occasion quite like those cardboard boxes of wine – a cheaper, alternative to bottles that have been around for decades but haven’t been considered even borderline cool until recently.

Boxed wine sales jumped 36% for the 15-week period ending June 13 compared with the same period last year, outpacing the 29% increase in overall retail wine sales during the same period, according to Nielsen research. Some stores temporarily have sold out. Some consumers are even daring to admit they buy it.

A July 2020 photos shows Franzia wine on sale at a CVS in San Diego, California. More

Finding a home: COVID hasn't stopped the housing market, but good luck finding a home you can afford

Another downturn? Will infections spike, state reopening rollbacks hurt recovery or spur a new recession?

“Been buying so much wine lately, we decided to just start going with boxed wine,” says a message posted on Instagram in May by a user identified as Sara Stephenson. “Shh!! Don’t tell my wine snob friends!”

The secret has taken time to spread. Consider the brand Franzia, which has been selling wine in boxes since the 1980s and notched a 27% increase in sales for the 13 weeks ending June 13, compared with the same stretch last year, according to Nielsen. Franzia is not just the world's biggest boxed wine brand in terms of volume, it’s also been the biggest wine brand, period, leading in volume sales for the past 23 years, including 26 million cases sold in 2019, according to Shanken’s Impact Databank, an industry information resource.

Yet its popularity has been relatively hush-hush among wine buyers, largely because of the American cultural stigma attached to boxed wine in general – that it’s cheap, sold in bulk and widely available down-market, from Walgreens to Walmart.

In 1999, the Los Angeles Times posed the question of whether boxed wine was “socially acceptable” and called various restaurants asking if it would be OK for a father-in-law with a “passion for wine-in-a-box” to bring his own supply. One restaurant responded by saying, “I can’t have that in the restaurant. It’s a five-star restaurant. I can’t have boxed wine in here. I hope that doesn’t sound too pretentious. “

The marketing director for Franzia, Collin Cooney, acknowledges the general stigma but says “as more brands have entered the category, the stigma is being overcome.”

The pandemic has accelerated that. Inexpensive, easy-to-find brands in big supply are now coveted, especially if it’s wine that prices out at less than 55 cents per five-ounce glass. Instead of being a badge of poor taste, boxed wine even has become a popular quarantine prop for Instagram photos, a symbol of stocking up and having fun despite the restraints of social distancing and the widespread loss of income.

“With everything that’s been going on the past three months, consumers are looking to stock up,” said Cooney of Franzia, which is owned by The Wine Group, based in Livermore, California. “They’re looking to reduce their overall number of trips to the store, and having a format like a box, particularly Franzia, which has five liters of wine in a single unit and that can stay fresh for up to six weeks after opening it, compared to less than a week for a traditional glass bottle, that is a very appealing set of features.”