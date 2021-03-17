"I don't think 2022 is going to be competitive": GOP voter registration tumbles in Colorado

John Frank
·2 min read

Data: Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chart: John Frank/Axios

The outlook for a Republican rebound in Colorado in 2022 is looking more improbable.

The state of play: The state's Republican Party lost more than 63,000 voters since the 2018 election when Democrats won all statewide offices and the General Assembly in a historic landslide, state data shows.

  • That equates to a 2.6% decline as a share of registered voters.

  • By comparison, Democrats lost 0.7% of their ground, or roughly 13,600 voters.

  • The decreases reflect inactive voters cut from the rolls and Republicans who fled the party after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Why it matters: Beyond a demonstration of party enthusiasm, the fact Democrats can claim 125,000 more voters gives them a baked-in advantage.

By the numbers: Unaffiliated voters — those not aligned with a party — continue to grow in Colorado, as part of a broader political disalignment and how Colorado now registers voters.

The registered voter breakdown in February:

  • 43% unaffiliated

  • 30% Democratic

  • 27% Republican

Be smart: To win in Colorado, candidates need to win over unaffiliated voters, but they split 60-40 toward Democrats.

What they're saying: "All things being equal, the electorate looks much better than it did in 2018 for Democrats," said Chris Griswold, a Democratic consultant at Hilltop Public Solutions who analyzed the data.

  • "I don't think 2022 is going to be competitive in Colorado."

The other side: "Yes, it's bad for Republicans but the notion that everything is hunky dory for the Democratic Party belies the facts," said Josh Penry, a prominent Republican consultant.

  • A rise in crime rates, a weakened economy and the garbled vaccine rollout is leading voters to question whether the state is on the right track, his polling shows.

The bottom line: The stimulus bill and vaccine rollout mean Democrats own what happens in Colorado and the nation when it comes to the economy and pandemic.

  • How voters view both will set the tone for 2022.

